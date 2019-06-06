Fresnillo (FNLPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold.

FNLPF stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

