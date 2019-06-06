Fossil Group (FOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $510.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fossil Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fossil Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,069 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fossil Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,780 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

