Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,092 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,092 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

