Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $266.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $238.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $37.00 target price on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

