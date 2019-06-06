Five9 Inc (FIVN) EVP Sells $607,302.85 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 12,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $607,302.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $52,797.12.

On Thursday, April 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $69,286.84.

On Monday, March 25th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $54,756.41.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $77,731.99.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 403,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 328.60 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

