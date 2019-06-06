First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.65 Million Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,366,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,801 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 7,444,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PG&E by 3,173.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,108,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after acquiring an additional 563,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.04. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

