FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $187.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

