Financial Survey: Aerohive Networks (HIVE) and Grown Rogue International (NVSIF)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1030.42, suggesting that its share price is 103,142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.6% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $154.91 million 1.22 -$18.34 million ($0.29) -11.59 Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 32.76 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerohive Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aerohive Networks and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -12.93% -94.44% -12.20% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -2,015.00%

Summary

Aerohive Networks beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application that features an updated user interface, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, hospitality, and healthcare through a network of authorized distributors, value-added resellers, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

