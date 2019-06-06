Financial Contrast: Cable One (CABO) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 15.01% 22.57% 7.20% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 4.22% 14.19% 4.56%

80.2% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cable One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cable One and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 3 2 0 2.17 Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cable One currently has a consensus price target of $1,128.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Cable One’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Risk and Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Qurate Retail Inc Series B does not pay a dividend. Cable One pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cable One and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.07 billion 6.26 $164.76 million $28.77 40.94 Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.39 $916.00 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One.

Summary

Cable One beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers that include small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers; and digital advertising products, including Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of February 27, 2019, it served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

