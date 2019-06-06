Financial Analysis: NanoVibronix (NAOV) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NanoVibronix and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 2 7 12 0 2.48

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $186.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoVibronix and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $320,000.00 40.25 -$4.15 million ($0.64) -4.89 Edwards Lifesciences $3.72 billion 9.93 $722.20 million $4.70 37.72

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,894.67% -674.18% -302.69% Edwards Lifesciences 20.03% 31.16% 18.21%

Risk and Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats NanoVibronix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, an advanced algorithm that indicates the likelihood of a patient developing hypotension; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

