Financial Analysis: HANG LUNG PROPE/S (HLPPY) versus CBRE Group (CBRE)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CBRE Group does not pay a dividend.

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 4.94% 24.72% 8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.44 billion 6.87 $1.04 billion N/A N/A CBRE Group $21.34 billion 0.76 $1.06 billion $3.28 14.73

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

