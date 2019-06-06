FIL Ltd Has $967.73 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,719,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,497,846 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.5% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $967,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,934,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 135,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

