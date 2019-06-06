Fiera Capital Corp Sells 117,296 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 93.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,296 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,510,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $1,986,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,844. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $149.42 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

