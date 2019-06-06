Fiera Capital Corp Has $780,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

XBI opened at $82.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

