Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Continental by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in United Continental by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 2.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $81.85 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

