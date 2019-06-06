Ferguson Plc (FERGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 64,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,817. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.