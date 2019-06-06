Eyenovia (EYEN) Given a $14.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been given a $14.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 173.44% from the company’s current price.

EYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 89,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,992. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eyenovia by 1,689.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

