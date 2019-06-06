Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $806,998.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 13,481 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

