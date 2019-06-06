Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 167.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 921.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $809.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

