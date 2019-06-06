EUNO Market Capitalization Hits $622,436.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $622,436.00 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 27,216,153 coins and its circulating supply is 22,415,196 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

