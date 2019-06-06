Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,265.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. Ethos has a market cap of $11.72 million and $496,265.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethos has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00399314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.02458537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00147565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bithumb, AirSwap and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.