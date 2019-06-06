Establishment Labs (ESTA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,878. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.33 million and a P/E ratio of -19.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 43.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 226.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 187.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

