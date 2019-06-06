Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 6th (CCXI, CLDR, CLNC, DNR, FIVE, GIII, KTB, MDB, NVR, QCOM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 6th:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Get ChemoCentryx Inc alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). Bank of America Corp issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). The firm issued a $3,467.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our valuation utilizes a discounted cash flow-based approach that derives a $140M value for RS Wheat, using a 15% discount rate, 30% tax rate and 10% manufacturing spend. This translates into a price per share of $14.00, assuming roughly 10M shares outstanding as of end-1Q20.””

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.