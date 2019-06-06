Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $380,240.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Equal has a market capitalization of $380,240.00 and approximately $858.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Equal has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00404867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.02508082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00148715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,054,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,403,345 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

