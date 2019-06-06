Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 349,822 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/envestnet-asset-management-inc-buys-349822-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-buywrite-etf-pbp.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.