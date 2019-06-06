Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 677,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,597,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,412,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,397.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Field acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,863,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,399.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $852.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.30. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETM. raised their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. lifted their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

