Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 197.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 982,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,450 shares of company stock worth $254,888 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/encana-corp-eca-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.