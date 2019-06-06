Emerald Crypto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $152,057.00 and $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000440 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

