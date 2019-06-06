Egretia (EGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.36 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, Kucoin and IDEX. Egretia has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00399931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.02482880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00148701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,092,335,889 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.