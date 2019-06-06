Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.51.

LIN stock opened at $192.75 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,982 shares of company stock worth $15,727,603. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-7-84-million-holdings-in-linde-plc-lin.html.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.