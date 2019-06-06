Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $26.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,599 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,304,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 490.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $26.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-26-06-million-holdings-in-spdr-gold-shares-gld.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.