EchoLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $265,787.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.84 million and $265,787.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $718.10 or 0.09114450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039051 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013454 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000576 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

