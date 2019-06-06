Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 112,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.