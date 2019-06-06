Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 703,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $2,826,444.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $100,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,420 shares of company stock worth $4,177,026 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

