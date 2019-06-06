Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,500,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 766.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

CNK opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

