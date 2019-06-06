Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) Holdings Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

