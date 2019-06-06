Diageo plc (DEO) Position Reduced by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.6% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
