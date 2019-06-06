Devon Energy Corp (DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers Sells 4,000 Shares

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

