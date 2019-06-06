Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Electromed were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Electromed by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 125,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Electromed by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

