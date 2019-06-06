Designer Brands (DBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Designer Brands Inc. designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Company offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. Its operating segment consists of DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. Designer Brands Inc., formerly known as DSW Inc., is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

DBI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DBI opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Designer Brands has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Designer Brands’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

