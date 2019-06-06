Derek Andersen Sells 9,000 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.57 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after buying an additional 752,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,493,000 after buying an additional 1,368,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,157,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

