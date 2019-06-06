Delek Group Ltd. Buys 91,339 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after buying an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Delek Group Ltd. Buys 91,339 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/delek-group-ltd-buys-91339-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.