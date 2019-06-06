Delek Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 222,780 Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

