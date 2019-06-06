Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Trading Down 5.1%

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. 981,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 753,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $120.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $816,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,989,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,147,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

