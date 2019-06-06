DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 173,600 Shares of Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1,098.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 18,681.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 705,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,624,525.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 259,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 1,680 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $37,329.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 233.12% and a negative net margin of 176.84%. Radius Health’s revenue was up 105.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

