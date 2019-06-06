DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hexcel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.71%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $155,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $449,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,679 shares of company stock worth $2,334,947 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

