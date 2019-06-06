DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $3,032.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00401790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.20 or 0.02465118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00147861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,255,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

