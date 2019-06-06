Dana (DAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 2,866,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. Dana has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dana by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 377,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dana by 242.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

