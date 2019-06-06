Daimler (DDAIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Daimler from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

