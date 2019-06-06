Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €57.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.67 ($68.23).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.05 ($55.87) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €63.63 ($73.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

